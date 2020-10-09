Top StoriesNational

UP: Husband Beheads Wife, Carries Severed Head To PS

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
147

In a horrifying incident, a person in UP’s Banda beheaded his wife suspecting her to be unfaithful and later walked into a police station with her severed head.

As reported by NDTV, Chinar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla (35) in the morning, which ultimately resulted in this shocking development.

The report quoted Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan as saying, “In a fit of rage, Chinnar Yadav cut his wife’s head off with a sharp weapon, following which he carried her severed head to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered.”

Related News

Assam: Around 600 UBPO Members Join BJP

Chaibasa Treasury Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 27,982

RBI Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 4%

The Police was further quoted saying as, “A video of the accused walking to the police station with his wife’s head surfaced on social media.”

The Police, it has been reported, have arrested the culprit and recovered the weapon used by him for the lynching.

You might also like
Top Stories

Fire Breaks Out In Nagaon

Regional

Pobitora wildlife sanctuary reopens after monsoon

National

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID +VE

Business

Boost your Immunity with OJOPLUS

Pratidin Exclusive

UGC stops KKHSOU-PG admission except in Assamese

Regional

Tarun Gogoi likely to be new APCC chief

Comments
Loading...