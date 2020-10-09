UP: Husband Beheads Wife, Carries Severed Head To PS

In a horrifying incident, a person in UP’s Banda beheaded his wife suspecting her to be unfaithful and later walked into a police station with her severed head.

As reported by NDTV, Chinar Yadav had a quarrel with his wife Vimla (35) in the morning, which ultimately resulted in this shocking development.

The report quoted Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan as saying, “In a fit of rage, Chinnar Yadav cut his wife’s head off with a sharp weapon, following which he carried her severed head to the Baberu Police Station where he surrendered.”

The Police was further quoted saying as, “A video of the accused walking to the police station with his wife’s head surfaced on social media.”

The Police, it has been reported, have arrested the culprit and recovered the weapon used by him for the lynching.