UP: Journalist, Friend Killed In Suspected Arson Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
In yet another incident of attack on the fourth pillar of democracy, a journalist and another man were killed after their house, in which they were staying, was allegedly set on fire at a village in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

As per reports, the two men were identified as Rakesh Singh and Pintu Sahu. While Pintu was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital, journalist Rakesh on the other hand was referred to a Lucknow hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said the door of their house was locked from outside when the fire broke out, leading the police to suspect it to a case of murder.

He added that the fire had broken out in one room causing a wall of the house to collapse. A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot.

“Journalist Rakesh Singh was working with a daily newspaper. The cause of the fire in the room, where the journalist and his friend were staying, is not clear yet. We are investigating the crime scene with help from the forensic department,” Dev Ranjan Verma told ANI.

Five people were detained on the basis of information given by the journalist before succumbing to his injuries. A case of murder has been registered.

