UP Killings: Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Reaches Crime Branch

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and the prime accused of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people were killed by the speeding vehicles of his convoy, has heeded to the summon of UP Police. According to his father he had failed to appear the day before because of health reasons.

The UP Police have registered a case of murder against Ashish Mishra, and though his father accepted that the vehicle involved was of his convoy, he maintained that Ashish was not present in the scene.

Eight people were killed including farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, when a group of people gathered to protest against the visit of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was allegedly present in the car that ran over the people. Following the events, violence erupted as opposition leaders took aim at the ruling BJP, demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra. Many political leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were denied entry into the region and were detained.

The Supreme Court later intervened and asked the state government to submit information on the deceased and the course of investigation.

