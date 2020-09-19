Top StoriesNational

UP: Man Arrested For Cheating 600 People Of Rs 60 Crore

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
80

A man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday for allegedly cheating over 600 people of around Rs 600 crore on the promise of a 60 percent return on their investments.

The accused, one Hari Om Yadav from Chandpur village in Lucknow, has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police at around 5 AM.

The police confiscated three mobile phones, five cheque books, one passbook, an Aadhar card, a laptop and Rs 700 cash from the accused, said STF in a statement.

Related News

Meghalaya Registers 112 New Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra: 60-Year Old Woman Killed By Tiger

Covid-19: Manipur Detects 117 New Cases

Naga Peace Deal: NSCN-IM Demands For Separate Flag,…

A case was registered in this connection at Gosaiganj police station under various sections of the IPC, and as many as nine members of the gang were arrested earlier on September 15, the statement added.

During the investigation, it was found that a racket was being run through a multi-level marketing mechanism, with Hari Om Yadav, doubling as CMD’s of Alaska Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Alaska Commodities and Alaska Enterprises and duping around 600 persons for Rs 60 crore.

You might also like
Top Stories

No change in APCC leadership, says Rawat

Regional

Excise department conducts raid against illicit liquor in Azara

Regional

Miscreant vandalises NRC Office in Guwahati

Regional

COVID-19: Nagaon registers 209 active cases

National

COVID-19: Cases in India Rise Up To 3K, Mostly Attendees of Nizamuddin

Regional

Udalguri: Intoxicated Father Stabs Son to Death

Comments
Loading...