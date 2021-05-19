Covid 19NationalTop Stories

UP Minister Vijay Kashyap Succumbs to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
44

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Revenue and Flood Control Vijay Kashyap succumbed to COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday.

Vijay Kashyap (56), who was an MLA from Muzaffarnagar’s Charthawal Assembly seat, died at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

He is the third UP minister who has succumbed to the virus.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had died from the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of the BJP leader and said he was devoted to public interest works.

“The death of BJP leader and minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Vijay Kashyap ji is very saddening. He was a leader connected to the grassroots and was always devoted to public interest works. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti!” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh too expressed grief over his demise.

“Kashyap, an MLA from Charthawal, was a popular leader who discharged his duties diligently as a minister. In his death, people have lost their true well-wisher, Adityanath said in a release.

According to a BJP release, the party’s national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh and other senior leaders also condoled his demise.

Kashyap is the fifth BJP legislator who has died in the second coronavirus wave.

Earlier, Salon legislator Dal Bahadur Kori, Kesar Singh Gangwar (Nawabganj), Ramesh Diwakar (Auraiya) and Suresh Kumar Srivastava (Lucknow West) had succumbed to the infection.

Also Read: Assam Govt To Provide Silpi Pension To Singer Arun Das

Related News

Recovery rate of COVID-19 Improves to 86.23 % in India

India Records Highest Single Day COVID-19 Deaths at 4,529

Assam Govt To Provide Silpi Pension to Singer Arun Das

53 Inmates in Dibrugarh Jail Tests COVID Positive

You might also like
Assam

‘Golden Needle’ tea sets record, sold at Rs. 75000 per kg

National

Shah NRC’s announcement dash rejection plea

Top Stories

30k NE People head back home in Shramik trains

National

Arvind Kejriwal To Take Oath as Delhi CM on Sunday

Assam

Ugratara looks up to govt for future safety

National

Alternative academic calendar for classes IX and X released

Comments
Loading...