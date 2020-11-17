UP: Minor Gang-Raped, Killed, Lungs Taken Out

In a horrific incident, a six-year old girl was found dead in Kanpur on Sunday, was gangraped and her lungs were taken out of the corpse by the killers to perform black magic which would help a woman give birth to a child, the police said to PTI on Monday.

The victim was missing on the night of Diwali. The accused Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) — who were arrested on Sunday, had removed her lungs and delivered those to key conspirator Parshuram Kuril to perform black magic, ASP (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava said to the agency.

Parshuram was arrested on Monday and his wife was also detained due to the apprehension that she knew about the incident, but did not talk about it to anyone, the officer added.

Parshuram initially tried to mislead the police, but facing intensive interrogation, broke down and confessed to his crime, the ASP said.

Parshuram told the police that he got married in 1999 but had not had a child so far, he said. He persuaded his nephew, Ankul, and his friend Beeran, to kidnap the girl and remove her lungs, the ASP said.

Ankul and Beeran, who were heavily drunk, abducted the girl while she had gone out of her home in Bhadras village on Saturday night to buy firecrackers, he added.

They took her to a nearby jungle, where they raped the girl before killing her.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kanpur’s Deputy Inspector of General of Police Preetinder Singh had said forensic experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to gather scientific evidence to confirm if the girl was killed in an act of black magic.

The girl had gone missing on Saturday evening while her family was preparing for Diwali prayers, the PTI report added.