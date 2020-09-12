UP MLA’s Wife Charged Under Gangster Act

Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s wife, Afsa Ansari and his two brothers-in-law have been charged under Gangster Act for illegal possession of land and for obtaining government contracts on the basis of forged documents.

The two brothers-in-law have been identified as Sarjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad.

A case has also been registered against Mukhtar Ansari’s wife for embezzlement of government money.

Lucknow Police last year has seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari.