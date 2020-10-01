UP: Neighbour Allegedly Rapes 8-Year Old Girl

In yet another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, an eight-year old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Azamgarh district on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the accused, a 20-year old man, took the girl in his house telling her mother that he was taking her for a bath. The mother also reportedly gave the girl’s clothes to him.

When the child returned she was bleeding and was in pain, said Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and her condition is currently serious, he added.

Police said the accused, identified as Danish, has been arrested.