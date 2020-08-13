UP: Over 500 Tortoises Found In Vehicle

Over 500 tortoises were recovered from a vehicle during a checking near Kadunala on the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway while one person was arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday, a PTI report stated.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said a police team led by Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh and sub-inspector Mahendra Saroj checked a vehicle and recovered 502 tortoises from it after receiving a tip-off.

The accused identified as Ramesh, a resident of Gandhinagar Palpur village under Jagdishpur police station limits, was arrested while his accomplice Vishal from the same village escaped from the police net, the report added.