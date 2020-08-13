Top StoriesEnvironmentNational

UP: Over 500 Tortoises Found In Vehicle

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
70

Over 500 tortoises were recovered from a vehicle during a checking near Kadunala on the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway while one person was arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday, a PTI report stated.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said a police team led by Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh and sub-inspector Mahendra Saroj checked a vehicle and recovered 502 tortoises from it after receiving a tip-off.

The accused identified as Ramesh, a resident of Gandhinagar Palpur village under Jagdishpur police station limits, was arrested while his accomplice Vishal from the same village escaped from the police net, the report added.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Badminton Doubles Player N Sikki Reddy Tests COVID19+

Bojali District Journalists’ Association Formed

SC Rejects Centre Challenge To Delhi HC Translation Order Of…

You might also like
Regional

GMC Demolishes RTI Activist Dulal Bora’s Basistha House

National

India evacuates 211 students from Italy

National

“No Citizenship Bill In RS ” says Rahul Gandhi

Regional

Final NRC draft published; 40 lakh applicants left out

National

Coronavirus: 2 under watch in Mumbai; R-Day ceremony cancelled in Beijing

Sports

Liverpool Make Perfect Start to Premier League

Comments
Loading...