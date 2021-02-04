UP: PM Modi to Inaugurate Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh at 11 AM on Thursday via video-conferencing. The day marks 100 years of the Chauri Chaura incident. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that Chauri Chaura has a special place in the history of our freedom struggle. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.



School students took part in morning march-pasts at 8.30 AM in all 75 districts of the state. The main function will be held at Chauri Chaura from 10 AM. People will pay tribute to our great freedom fighters at martyrs’ memorials across the state along with police bands playing the national tunes.



The State government has launched a dedicated website Chaurichaura100.com to sensitize the young generation about the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Today’s event will also be streamed live on the website. The Chief Minister has ordered to include the historical event in the State Board curriculum.



Meanwhile, attempts are on to record the Centenary in the Guinness Book by singing Vande Mataram. People are uploading videos in salute posture on the website Chaurichauramahotsav.in in large numbers. Videos can be uploaded by 12 noon today.