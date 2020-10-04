UP Police Apologizes For Manhandling Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh on Sunday issued an apology to Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi for manhandling them.

This comes 24 hours after they were stopped at the Yamuna expressway and were evidently manhandled by the UP police, which was caught on camara.

Priyanka along with a Congress delegation was on her way to Hathras when the incident took place.

“Noida Police profoundly regrets the incident of Priyanka Gandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suo moto cognizance of it and ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior Lady officer,” The Police Commissionerate Noida tweeted.

“We, Noida Police, are committed to ensure safety & dignity of women,” he added.

The UP Police has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.