UP: Six Held Including Five Minors In Gang Rape Case

A case of gang-rape has come to light when a video of the incident went viral on social media recently. The incident took place when the victim had gone to the jungles of Faizganj Behta area, Uttar Pradesh to collect wood.

As per sources, six accused, including five minors, have been taken into custody on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, a 32-year old woman, on Thursday, police said.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that five youths’ gang-raped her while the sixth one made a video of the horrific act, police added. She said that the culprits threatened to make the video viral and kill her husband and children if she told anyone about the incident, police further added.

However, police said that after the video was circulated on social media, she registered a complaint.

SSP Badaun, Sankalp Sharma said one of the accused had also sold the video to some people in the village and surrounding areas for ₹ 300.

Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken on the matter, police said.

