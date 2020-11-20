UP To Bring Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

The Uttar Pradesh government has now sent a proposal to bring in a strict law against ‘Love Jihad’ in the state, reported news agency ANI.

The Yogi Adiyanath led Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law for the same.

UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Such issues were affecting communal harmony in the state which needed to be taken seriously. The government had already planned to take this up as law and the procedure has started.”

“It will be a warning for those to refrain from such acts else they will have to bear strict punishment. We can’t reveal the facts but the government will make a very strict law with high penalty and imprisonment. The draft is being prepared and will soon be available in the public domain. We have taken all the measures and making a law is the only way to deal with it,” he added.

UP Minister Mohsin Raza said, “Now in UP it won’t be possible to deceive girls into changing their religion, like a mission. This is a stern message to those jihadis who are doing such acts. There is full preparation to put these people in jail now.”

This comes after the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh said the state would soon have a law against ‘love jihad’. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said non-bailable charges would be applicable in cases of ‘love jihad’ in Madhya Pradesh, an India Today report said.