UP: Woman Beheaded, Stuffed In Sack

Yet another shocker was reported in Uttar Pradesh as a headless body of a woman stuffed in a sack was found dumped at a garbage site near a cemetery in the western part of the state, Meerut.

The woman, believed to be her in thirties, was discovered when the sack in which she was dumped was being pulled around by stray dogs at the garbage site.

“Prima facie it appears that somebody known to the woman has killed her and it (beheading) was done to hide the identity of her. The body was stuffed in a sack, which was apparently being pulled by stray animals at the dump site,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Mr Akhilesh Narayan Singh Singh as reported by NDTV.

Search teams have begun work and CCTV camera was being checked in nearby areas, he added.