Upamanyu backs Dr. Nagen Saikia over CAA 86′ predicament

A lot is being spoken and written about the current situation of unrest and violence in the state over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Meanwhile, the BJP lawmakers have been keeping their views on social media and TV talk shows to back their stand.

Few days ago, former Rajya Sabha member Dr. Nagen Saikia said that prominent persons of the State should get together to lead the way for the formation of a new political party at this juncture to protect the interests of the indigenous people of Assam.

Subsequently, Tingkhong MLA Bimal Borah had made a statement attacking the Mit-Bhash (মিতভাষ) famed renowned litterateur and former President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha as well as former MP and prolific Assamese writer, Dr. Nagen Saikia. Borah said that he was silent during the introduction of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 1986.

Reacting over the entire CAA predicament, Supreme Court lawyer Upamanyu Hazarika on Monday lashed out at MLA Bimal Borah saying ‘ the 1986 amendment was very necessary. It restricted citizenship by birth to children born of Indian citizens ’.

The 1986 amendment, legislated after the Assam agitation and Assam Accord, restricted citizenship by birth to children born of Indian citizens. At least one parent had to be an Indian citizen for the child to qualify for citizenship. This was a serious restriction of the jus soli principle adopted in the Constitution and the original Citizenship Act.

Hazarika also added that the saffron wing is in fear about the speculation on a new political party at this juncture’.

Dr. Saikia said the existing political parties miserably failed to protect the interests of the indigenous people and it is high time that the people of the State think of a suitable alternative. Saikia suggested that the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) can take the initiative in this regard.

As per the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 1986, any person born in India on or after 26 January 1950, but prior to the commencement of the 1986 Act on 1 July 1987, is a citizen of India by birth. A person born in India on or after 1 July 1987 but before 3 December 2004 is a citizen of India if one of parents was a citizen of India at the time of the birth.

In case of Assam, the cut-off date for identification of an Indian citizen is 1971, according to the act.