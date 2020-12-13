UPPL, BJP, GSP To Form BTC| Complete List of Winners

The elections to the 40 seats of Bodoland Council came to an end on Sunday with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announcing that Bharatiya Janata Party, United People’s Party and Gana Surakasha Party will form the new coalition government in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

UPPL chief Pramod Boro has been selected as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council.

The elections were conducted in two phases on December 7 and 10 respectively. The 40 constituencies were spread across districts of Kokrajhar (12), Chirang (7), Baksa (11) and Udalguri (10).

Hagrama Mohilary led-Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest winning party with 17 seats. However, the BJP has decided to form an alliance with UPPL and GSP.

Moon Moon Brahma- Porbotjhora

Rahindra Brahma-Guma

Mrityunjoy Narzary-Saraibil

Reo Reoa Narzihary-Jomduar

Prokash Narzary-Dotoma

Hagrama Mahilary-Debargaon

Rajib Brahma-Banorgaon

Dhaneswar Goyary-Baokungri

Derhasat Basumatary- Salakati

Prabhat Basumatary- Subaijhar

Saikhong Basumatary-Chirang

Paniram Brahma-Kajalgaon

James Basumatary-Nichima

Dhananjoy Basumatary-Manas Serfang

Bijit Gwra Narzary-Darangajuli

Joysingh Mushahary- Salbari

Fresh Mushahary-Dhansri

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats

Ukil Musahary—Kachugaon

Ranjit Easumatary—Chirang Duar

Pramod Boro—Koklabari

Rakesh Brahma—Musalpur

Katiram Boro—Baganpara

Pramod Boro—Goibari

Pabitra Kumar Boro—Goreswar

Daobaisa Boro—Bhergaon

Dilip Kumar Boro—Khalingduar

Sanjoy Swargiary—Harisinga

Gobinda Chandra Basumatary—Bhairabkunda

Dr Nilut Swargiary—Rowta

Meanwhile, BJP fetched nine seats

Arup Kumar Dey — Fakiragram

Abhiram Mahanayak — Thuribari

Gautam Das — Mathanguri

Dharma Narayan Das — Nagrijuli

Ranendra Narzary — Suklai Serfang

Bhabendra Baro — Khwirbwbari

Sanjit Tanti — Nonwi Serfang

Diganta Barua — Mwdwibari

Dipak Mour — Pasnwi Serfang

Indian National Congress and AIUDF won only one seat

Sajal Kumar Singha — Srirampur

While, Ghanshyam Das won an independent seat in Dhinira.