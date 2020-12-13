UPPL, BJP, GSP To Form BTC| Complete List of Winners

The elections to the 40 seats of Bodoland Council came to an end on Sunday with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announcing that Bharatiya Janata Party, United People’s Party and Gana Surakasha Party will form the new coalition government in the Bodoland Territorial Region.
UPPL chief Pramod Boro has been selected as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council.
The elections were conducted in two phases on December 7 and 10 respectively. The 40 constituencies were spread across districts of Kokrajhar (12), Chirang (7), Baksa (11) and Udalguri (10).
Hagrama Mohilary led-Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) emerged as the single largest winning party with 17 seats. However, the BJP has decided to form an alliance with UPPL and GSP.
- Moon Moon Brahma- Porbotjhora
- Rahindra Brahma-Guma
- Mrityunjoy Narzary-Saraibil
- Reo Reoa Narzihary-Jomduar
- Prokash Narzary-Dotoma
- Hagrama Mahilary-Debargaon
- Rajib Brahma-Banorgaon
- Dhaneswar Goyary-Baokungri
- Derhasat Basumatary- Salakati
- Prabhat Basumatary- Subaijhar
- Saikhong Basumatary-Chirang
- Paniram Brahma-Kajalgaon
- James Basumatary-Nichima
- Dhananjoy Basumatary-Manas Serfang
- Bijit Gwra Narzary-Darangajuli
- Joysingh Mushahary- Salbari
- Fresh Mushahary-Dhansri
United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats
- Ukil Musahary—Kachugaon
- Ranjit Easumatary—Chirang Duar
- Pramod Boro—Koklabari
- Rakesh Brahma—Musalpur
- Katiram Boro—Baganpara
- Pramod Boro—Goibari
- Pabitra Kumar Boro—Goreswar
- Daobaisa Boro—Bhergaon
- Dilip Kumar Boro—Khalingduar
- Sanjoy Swargiary—Harisinga
- Gobinda Chandra Basumatary—Bhairabkunda
- Dr Nilut Swargiary—Rowta
Meanwhile, BJP fetched nine seats
- Arup Kumar Dey — Fakiragram
- Abhiram Mahanayak — Thuribari
- Gautam Das — Mathanguri
- Dharma Narayan Das — Nagrijuli
- Ranendra Narzary — Suklai Serfang
- Bhabendra Baro — Khwirbwbari
- Sanjit Tanti — Nonwi Serfang
- Diganta Barua — Mwdwibari
- Dipak Mour — Pasnwi Serfang
Indian National Congress and AIUDF won only one seat
Sajal Kumar Singha — Srirampur
While, Ghanshyam Das won an independent seat in Dhinira.