UPPL To File Case Against Former Member

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has vehemently criticized the false allegations against its chief Pramod Boro for removal of 60 per cent illegal encroachers including Indian citizens under tribal belt and block.

The party in retaliation has decided to file a criminal case against Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech for inciting the public for communal tension and false charges.

According to an official release of UPP-L, the party has flayed comments made by former central executive member of UPP-L Kumar Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech. UPP-L has claimed that Mech is intensely used by a certain party for their own party benefits.

Mech was expelled from UPP-L in August this year for his non-compliance with the party objectives.

“Mech is the main petitioner in the PIL case no. 22/2019 for removal of illegal encroachers in BTC under Tribal Belth and Block and has also filed the said case as Director of North East Heritage Foundation,” the release stated, adding, “He is a person who cannot be trusted at all possibilities and was released from UPPL for various in disciplinary actions”.

“This person (Mech) who is trying to deceive the common people has instead filed PIL before Gauhati High Court for removal of encroachers in belt and block has and not Promod Boro as charge,” it added.

The party also alleged that Mech is also an accused in a sexual harassment case (GR Case No 1191/2017) in Kokrajhar.

The UPPL also said the party stands with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and do not want any conflict with any community.