“UPPL Will Win In All 21 Constituencies In 1st Phase” – Dhiraj Deka

By Pratidin Bureau
United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Dhiraj Deka, during a press meet on Tuesday, said that their party will win in 21 out of 21 constituencies in the first phase of the the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

During the press meet, which was held at Baksa’s Salbari, Deka asserted that the UPPL candidate from the area, Binod Musahary, will win with absolute majority in the elections.

“UPPL’s Binod Musahary from Salbari constituency will win with 70 % Boro and 40 % non-Boro votes in the region,” he said.

Deka further said that in the second phase of the BTC elections, UPPL chief Pramod Boro will win in Koklabari constituency with over 15,000 votes, adding that their party will conquer 11 out of 11 constituencies in Baksa in the second phase of the BTC elections.

