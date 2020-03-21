UPSC defers Civil Services interview

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the remaining interviews of the candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019 scheduled from March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The statement announcing the decision further stated that new dates for interviews will be informed to the candidates in due course.

It may be mentioned here that the interviews began on February 17, and are the last stage in the Civil Services recruitment process.