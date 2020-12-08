UPSC: IFS Mains Exam To Begin From Feb 28

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced that the Indian Forest Service main examination will be held from February 28 to March 7. The examination would not be conducted on March 1.

“The e-Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination,” the UPSC has mentioned in the exam notification.

The exam will comprise course papers in general English, general knowledge, mathematics, statistics, physics, zoology, chemistry, geology, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, forestry, agricultural engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, and botany.