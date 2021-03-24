UPSC Main Exam Results Declared, Yash Makwana Topped

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I written Result 2021 on Tuesday. Candidates can check the written exam result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. A total of 6552 candidates qualify for the interview round. The interview would be conducted by the e-Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Yash Makwana has topped the UPSC CDS I examination followed by Nishant in the second spot and Prasoon Singh Rathod in the third position, Hindustan Times reported.

The written examination was conducted on February 7, 2021, across the country. The candidature of all the candidates whose roll numbers are available in the list is provisional.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on UPSC‘s phone number or by email. No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to opt in/opt out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme. The candidates should note that only after submitting their option for opt in/opt out, they will be able to download their e-Summon letters. Candidates may note that no change will be allowed in this regard later, ANI reported.

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the attestation Form online and submit the same Online which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel and Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews).

Therefore, all candidates qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) are advised to fill it up online within the prescribed time limit. For any query/clarification regarding Attestation Form, the candidates should contact the Department of Personnel & Training.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.