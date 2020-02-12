UPSC notification 2020: here’s how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2020.

The application process has begun and March 3 is the last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020. The Civil Services (preliminary) Examination 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, May 31.

As the UPSC official notification has been released, candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

Candidates can check the UPSC notification 2020 for prelims exam here.

An applicant is allowed six attempts at Civil Services exam. In case of OBC candidates the number of permissible attempts is nine. There is no cap on attempts for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

This year a total of 796 vacancies are to be filled through the exam.