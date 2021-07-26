The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification on vacancies in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare.

46 vacancies have been notified by the UPSC in the three ministries, of which 34 are in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The pay sale for these posts will be based on 7th CPC pay matrix, according to the notification issued by UPSC.

The recruitment for the vacancies in I&B ministry will carried out in 10 languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese and Manipuri.

Candidates who are Graduates with Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication or those with Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication are eligible to apply for this post.

The UPSC in the notification also added that “Direct recruitment to posts in Senior Grade Indian Information Service Group ‘B’ (Gazetted) shall be made language-wise. There shall be no category-wise/community-wise reservation for any of the languages.”

The candidates must also have at least 2 years of experience in the field of journalism, publicity or public relations in Government Department/Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization/ News agency/ Newspaper registered with the Registrar of Newspapers of India/any other Listed Private Organizations.

“The upper age limit for this post is 30 years. The last date for submission of the application forms is August 12,” stated the notification.