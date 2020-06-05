UPSC publishes revised examination schedule

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a revised schedule of examinations, interviews and recruitment tests on its official website today.

Around 10 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the examination this year. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic COVID19 all examinations have been postponed and delayed.

According to the revised calendar, the UPSC civil services examination and the Indian Forest Service’s preliminary examinations will be conducted on October 4, 2020. Furthermore, the Civil Services (Mains) exam will be held on January 8, 2021, and the Indian Forest Service (Mains) Examination 2020 will be held on February 28, 2021. However, the commission has also notified the dates of the published notification, commencement and duration of examinations and recruitment tests are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant.

The commission has decided to even resume personality tests for the remaining candidates of Civil Services Examination 2019 from 20 July 2020 and the common examination of the NDA& NA Exam (I) and NDA&NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on September 6, 2020.