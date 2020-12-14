WorldTop Stories

US Administers First COVID-19 Vaccine, Tweets Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Former United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the country.

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” he tweeted.

Related News

Patients In AIIMS Left Unattended As Nurses Go On Strike

Rapido, Ola, Uber On Indefinite Strike In Guwahati

Guwahati: City Buses To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine For Breaking…

Farmers Observe Hunger Strike On Day 19

On Friday, Trump had said that the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine “in less than 24 hours,” after the Food and Drug Administration granted it for emergency use.

The US will vaccinate health care workers first, who along with nursing home residents have spent months battling COVID-19 that still is surging in the country and around the world.

According to the FDA, the world’s most strict medical regulator – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective. The agency has also laid out the data behind it in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.

You might also like
Regional

No Inter-State Travel without Authorization: Chief Secretary

Regional

Fresh landslides disconnect parts of Sikkim

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his Mother Test COVID-19 +ve

Top Stories

Man Infected By COVID-19 Twice In 4.5 Months

Top Stories

NRC Excluded, not to be deported: Modi

Regional

Sarba – ‘Sarbadhinayak’: Ranjeet Dass

Comments
Loading...