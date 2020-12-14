US Administers First COVID-19 Vaccine, Tweets Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the country.

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” he tweeted.

On Friday, Trump had said that the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine “in less than 24 hours,” after the Food and Drug Administration granted it for emergency use.

The US will vaccinate health care workers first, who along with nursing home residents have spent months battling COVID-19 that still is surging in the country and around the world.

According to the FDA, the world’s most strict medical regulator – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective. The agency has also laid out the data behind it in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.