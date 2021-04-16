US: Atleast 8 Killed, In Mass Shooting, Gunman Shoots Self

In a horrific and bizarre incident, multiple people were shot at Indianapolis in Indiana late Thursday and as per initial reports the suspected gunman has also killed himself and atleast 8 victims have died, police on site confirmed.

Fedex released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information. “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

Live video from several news outlets at the scene showed tapes of the crime in the parking lot outside the facility.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort an automatic rifle and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller, a witness at the Fedex facility said.

More details are awaited.