US: Black Man Shot Multiple Times, Protests Erupt

A black man was shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday evening as he tried to enter the driver’s side of his SUV while his three children aged 3, 5 and 8 were inside the car.

The man, Jacob Blake, 29, was in a serious condition as he was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwakee, said Kenosha police.

“While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” said Governor Tony Evers in a statement.

The shooting occurred around 5 PM on Sunday when officers responded to calls of a domestic incident. A 911 complainant said Blake took his keys and refused to give them back. An investigation is underway by the Wisconsin Department of Justice for the same.

The video footage of the incident spread across social media, sparking statewide protest which led to officials enforcing a curfew till Tuesday morning.

The officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave.

The death of a black man, George Floyd, in May ignited massive nationwide protest against racism and police brutality.