US Carries Out Airstrikes In Syria, “Handful” Of Militants Killed

In a major development, the United States has carried out airstrikes in Syria targeting Iran-backed militia groups which is in response to attacks on American forces and coalition forces stationed in Iraq earlier this month. It is the first military action undertaken by US President Joe Biden since taking office.

According to the Pentagon, the strike destroyed “multiple facilities” at the site near the Iraqi border where militias reportedly used to smuggle weapon. It reiterated that the strikes were carried out to degrade the groups’ ability to carry out attacks in the future and to also send a message.

The airstrikes were carried out by two F-15s dropping Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) on a site used by Iraqi Hezbollah militias near al-Hurri village right on the Syrian-Iraqi borders inside Syria, CNN reported.

“Up to a handful” of militants were killed in the strikes, a US official told CNN.

Earlier this month, a series of rocket attacks targeting US members killed a civilian contractor and injured several others including a US service member. The rockets hit sites in Irbil including a base used by the US-led coalition.

Meanwhile, Syria condemned the airstrikes as a “bad sign” from the new US administration