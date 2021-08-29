Top StoriesWorld

US Airstrike Hits Vehicle Carrying Suicide Bombers Heading Towards Kabul Aiport

By Pratidin Bureau

Amid violence in Kabul, a US airstrike reportedly hit a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” just outside Kabul International airport on Sunday.

As per reports, the vehicle had targeted the ongoing American military evacuation at the airport but was unsuccessful as they were hit by the airstrike before they could enter the airport.

The strike came at a time when the United States was winding up their airlift of tens of thousands from the now Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Related News

Assam Logs 293 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

Arunachal: 17 Assam Labourers Forcefully Detained By…

3 Nagaland MMA Fighters Win Medals At GAMMA Asian…

Rocket Hits Near Kabul Airport, Kills 1 Child

Earlier today, a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child. It is believed that the two strikes are of the same incident, however, information on both remain scarce.

On Saturday, Kabul witnessed deadly suicide blasts at the airport, killing over 180 people.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

You might also like
Assam

Assam’s COVID-19 recovery rate touches 65%: HBS

National

SSB jawan killed in Jharkhand

Top Stories

1,300 Smuggled Turtles Recovered In Kanpur

Top Stories

Assam Govt spend Rs 2.40 crore to buy Deendayal books

Assam

COVID-19: Assam Govt Orders Hotels, Restaurants to Close by 6 PM

Sports

Deepika Kumari clinches Gold in Archery World Cup Stage event