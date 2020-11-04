WorldTop Stories

US Election 2020: Joe Biden Ahead In Race Against Trump

By Pratidin Bureau
The US Presidential polls have finally started to close with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden making early wins in several states across the country. All eyes are now on battleground states – Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Arizona, results of which are crucial for both contenders.

So far, Trump has won Alaska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana and South Carolina;

Joe Biden on the other hand Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico New York, Rhode Island Vermont and Virginia.

According to the United States Election Project, the turnout has been more than in the 2016 polls in at least six states – Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Washington State.

Biden is currently ahead of Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally but things can still change. Voters were urged to vote early, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

