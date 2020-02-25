US First lady attends ‘happiness class’ in Delhi school

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived at a Delhi government school to attend a ‘happiness class’.

She was given a traditional welcome by students who lined the entrance holding flags of the two countries in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Wearing a white middy length dress with flowers imprinted in yellow and red, Melania will be spending around 15-20 minutes while interacting with the students and teachers of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh.

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018.

As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Trump is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:30 pm before departing for the US by his special flight on Tuesday night.