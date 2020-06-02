Top StoriesWorld

US: George Floyd protests spread nationwide

By Pratidin Bureau
The New York Police Department arrested about 700 people during Monday’s protests.

Clashes between police and the public intensified Monday night, as largely peaceful daytime protests descended into violence and chaos after dark, amid widespread curfews and National Guard deployments.

About half a dozen police officers were injured and half a dozen police vehicles were damaged during the protests, the NYPD said.

A citywide curfew was in effect from 11 p.m. ET Monday to 5 a.m. this morning. Tonight’s curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. ET.

Thousands of people are taking to the streets across the country in both peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against law enforcement over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

