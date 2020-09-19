Top StoriesWorld

US: Oldest Supreme Court Judge Dies

By Pratidin Bureau
The oldest justice of the US Supreme Court and the second ever woman to sit on the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly died of cancer on Friday.

She was 87 years old, and had served the top court of the country for 27 years.

A BBC report quoted the court as saying that the Justice “died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family.”  

Ginsburg was an iconic figure among countless Americans because of her staunch support to women’s rights.

It further quoted Chief Justice John Roberts as saying, “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement on Friday. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

