US pleads India for anti Malaria drugs

The United States is desperately pleading India to release anti Malaria drugs to them as thousands are dying daily and the US has become the epicenter of Corona Virus.

India had stopped exporting anti-malaria medicine Hydroxychloroquine as they stockpile for mass usage in case COVID-19 reach stage-II at the community level.

Such is the emergency at the US that President Donald Trump himself dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

“After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for Hydroxychloroquine,” US President Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets.

President Trump did not shy away from saying he too will take a tablet of Hydroxychloroquine after announcing that he has requested Prime Minister during his telephonic conversation on Saturday to lift a hold on the US order of the medicine.

“I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors,” he added.

“India makes a lot of it. They need a lot too for their billion-plus people. The Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug will be released through the Strategic National Stockpile for treatment,” he said.

“I said I would appreciate if they would release the amounts that we ordered” of Hydroxychloroquine, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”

As on Sunday, the United States has at least 301,902 cases of coronavirus according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. At least 8,175 people have died in the US from coronavirus.