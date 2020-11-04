US Poll Results Unlikely To Impact Ties With India: Harsh Shringla

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Tuesday said the aftermath of the US presidential election is unlikely to cause any strain to the India-US bilateral ties as it is based on bipartisan support, a Hindustan Times report said.

The report states that Presidential candidate Joe Biden has made it “very clear that he values a strong India-US strategic partnership which is common to both Biden and US President Donald Trump”.

“Our relations with the US are really based on bipartisan support, you see it in Congress, you see it at the public levels. We do believe that we have forged a relationship that today has withstood the test of time, is very comprehensive and multi-faceted,” Shringla said in an interview to DW News channel.

“We not only share the same values and principles but we also have the same strategic vision in what could be bilateral, regional or multilateral relations,” he added.

Furthermore, the foreign secretary asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with both US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama have been special.