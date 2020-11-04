Top StoriesNationalWorld

US Poll Results Unlikely To Impact Ties With India: Harsh Shringla

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
95

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Tuesday said the aftermath of the US presidential election is unlikely to cause any strain to the India-US bilateral ties as it is based on bipartisan support, a Hindustan Times report said.

The report states that Presidential candidate Joe Biden has made it “very clear that he values a strong India-US strategic partnership which is common to both Biden and US President Donald Trump”.

“Our relations with the US are really based on bipartisan support, you see it in Congress, you see it at the public levels. We do believe that we have forged a relationship that today has withstood the test of time, is very comprehensive and multi-faceted,”  Shringla said in an interview to DW News channel.

Related News

“Shades of Emergency”: Modi Cabinet Condemns Arnab’s Arrest

Kalapahar COVID Hospital Inaugurated by Himanta

US Election 2020: Trump Claims Victory, Alleges…

NGT committee Slaps Rs 131 Cr compensation for Baghjan…

 “We not only share the same values and principles but we also have the same strategic vision in what could be bilateral, regional or multilateral relations,” he added.

Furthermore, the foreign secretary asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with both US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama have been special.

You might also like
Top Stories

On Duty Cop Run Over By Truck

Top Stories

BS4 Vehicles Sold Till March Can Be Registered – SC

National

MV Act impact: Crores from traffic violators across the Country

Regional

BJP, Assam Pradesh State Committee 2020-23 Announced: Read Full List

National

Validity of expired Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Extended

Pratidin Exclusive

Siang scare blows over, rivers steady

Comments
Loading...