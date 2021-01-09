US President Donald Trump May Be Impeached Again

The US Congress will move ahead with the process to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging a mob that stormed the Capitol if he did not resign “immediately”, said US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrat Joe Biden is slated to succeed Trump on January 20 as mandated by the Constitution but owing to the aftermath of the Capitol Hill incident, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats believe that he should be removed from office immediately.

“It is the hope of members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday.

“Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach, or a privileged resolution for impeachment,” she said after the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long discussion on the issue.

Along with Pelosi, many other Congressmen and woman as well as members of the Senate are in full support of Trump’s removal from office.

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the impeachment proceedings should begin immediately. “Let’s do it right now,” she said.

Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele said he fully support removing Trump from office, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or bringing forth articles of impeachment against him.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, led Democratic members of the Committee in calling for the impeachment of Trump for instigating the attack on the Capitol.

Congressman Adam Schiff alleged that by inciting the act of insurrection, Trump has committed his worst offence against the country and Constitution to date.

Furthermore, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also demanded that Trump be removed from office.

“The Twenty-Fifth Amendment would be the quickest way to proceed, but Congress should consider impeachment if that Amendment is not invoked,” he said.