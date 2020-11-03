US Presidential Election: Trump-Biden Race Begins

The polls for US Presidential elections will open and close across the US at different times on Tuesday, anywhere after 6 am and before 9 pm local time.

However, 95 million people have already cast their votes in person or by mail-in ballots, accounting for over 60 percent of all votes counted in the previous election. Due to this, counting of votes could take longer as some states won’t start opening ballots until polling day.

The result of the polling is expected on today itself, November 3, according to reports.

The eve of Election Day 2020 was packed with rallies as US President Donald Trump visited four battlegrounds states on Monday — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent his day in Pennsylvania supported by former president Barack Obama, who made stops in Florida and Ohio.

In their closing remarks, both candidates highlighted their staunchly opposing views on the voting processes and other issues. Trump highlighted his accomplishments over the last four years, including the economic development and the recent Supreme Court justice installation, stated a report of The Indian Express.

Biden, on the other hand, focused on the coronavirus pandemic, saying “the first step to beating the virus is beating Donald Trump.”