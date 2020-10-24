US Prez Candidate Joe Biden Promises Free COVID Vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that if elected as president in the November 3 election, he will ensure free COVID-19 vaccination for all Americans, a PTI report said.

“Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone, whether or not you’re insured,” the former vice president said.

He said that if elected, he would direct the federal government to “bulk-purchase as many doses as necessary of the COVID-19 vaccine so we can provide it free to those who are uninsured, under-insured or Medicaid-eligible.”

According to the report, in a major policy speech on the coronavirus in his home state of Delaware, Biden on Friday flayed US President Donald Trump for his policies to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 220,000 people and has had a devastating impact on the country’s economy.

“President Trump said we’re rounding the corner, it’s going away, we’re learning to live with it. They are quotes. But as I told him last night, we”re not learning to live with it. We”re learning to die with it. This is a dark winter ahead,” Biden, 77, said.