US Reports 1st Death Related to Omicron Variant

US reported its first death related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Harris County health department said that the man was unvaccinated.

According to ABC News, it is the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

The health department in a statement said that the victim, aged between 50-60 years old was at a high risk of severe complications from COVID-19 as he was unvaccinated.

County judge Lina Hidalgo in a tweet said that the man was the first local fatality from the variant.

“Please – get vaccinated and boosted,” Hidalgo said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended December 18, the CDC said.

ALSO READ: Assam: DU Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room