US Shootings: Naomi Osaka Not To Play Semis in Protest

By Pratidin Bureau
23

In response to the merciless shootings of Jacob Blake by Kenosha police on Sunday evening, Naomi Osaka – the tennis star representing Japan who has been ranked No. 1 by WTA – has decided not to play her semifinal match at the Cincinnati Masters.

In a heartfelt tweet, the ace player wrote, “And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.”

Also, a Bloomberg report says that tennis organizations including USTA, ATP Tour and WTA have decided to halt tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday as a reaction to the shootings. They will resume the play on Thursday.

