US: Tarzan Actor Among 7 Dead In Plane Crash

A deadly plane crash occurred in the US city of Nashville killing seven passengers who were onboard the ill-fated flight.

As per reports, the plane crashed in a lake near the city.

Notably, Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his diet guru wife were among the seven passengers aboard the plane when it went down into Percy Priest Lake, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Nashville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed seven people had been aboard the plane, CNN reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rutherford County Government, the victims are identified as — William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

The rescue operations quickly switched to recovery efforts after reports of “several components of the aircraft as well as human remains” being found in a debris field surfaced, Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) commander Joshua Sanders said.

Lara played Tarzan in the 1989 television movie “Tarzan in Manhattan.” He later starred in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” which ran from 1996-1997.

His wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, whom he married in 2018, was the leader of a Christian weight-loss group called Weigh Down Ministries. She founded the group in 1986, and then in 1999 founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.