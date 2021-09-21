US To Lift Travel Ban for Fully Vaccinated Passengers from November

The United States (US) announced that it will lift COVID travel bans from November for fully vaccinated air passengers and undergo testing and contact tracing.

The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and travellers related to business purpose separated around the world for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new “consistent approach” would take effect “early November” as reported by NDTV.

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

However, numerous safeguards will remain in place to suppress spread of the virus as it killed more than 675,000 Americans and is resurgent after what many had hoped was a lasting dip earlier this year.

“Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated,” Zients said.

It was not immediately clear if the new rule only applied to United States-approved vaccines or if other brands, such as those produced in China or Russia, would also qualify. Zients said that would be determined by the United States Centers for Disease Control, the report said.

He further stated that restrictions on vehicle movement from Canada and Mexico will remain in place.

Zients said passengers will need to show they were fully vaccinated before boarding planes bound for the United States, as well as providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days.

Americans not fully vaccinated will still be able to enter, but only on testing negative within a day of travel, he added.

Masks will be obligatory on the flights, and airlines will provide the US health authorities with contact tracing information.

“This new international travel system follows the science to keep Americans’ international air travel safe,” Zients said.

