USA: 8 Injured In Mall Shooting, Gunman At Large

At least eight people were injured in a shooting incident at a US mall in Wisconsin on Friday. While the shooter has not been apprehended yet, panic has gripped among the people in the vicinity.

According to the FBI and the county sheriff’s office, their officers were on the scene at the mall called Mayfair Maill in Wisconsin, supporting the active response by local police. It was stated in a series of tweets.

“When emergency personnel arrived, the shooter was no longer at the scene,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement.

As per reports, wounded includes seven adults and one teenager. They were rushed to the hospital.

The shooter was identified as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The name has not been found out yet.

Viral videos in social media show numerous workers at the mall took shelter inside the building as the shooter rampaged.

This is yet another shooting incident this month in the US. The country has seen a series of violent shootouts in the recent past.