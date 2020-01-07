Use of hairdryers part of protocol: ACA

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Tuesday said that the use of hairdryers and steam irons to dry the popping crease during the first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Guwahati was part of the protocol.

Addressing the media in Guwahati ACA general secretary Debajit Saikia said that the using of hairdryers and steam irons were part of the BCCI ‘protocol’ to dry the popping creases. “We have not done anything out of the protocol,” Saikia claimed.

He further said that “When the toss is done, we hand over the pitch to umpires and match referee.  So whatever was done on Sunday was as per instruction of the umpires and match referee,” he added.

