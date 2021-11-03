USTM Awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” by NAAC

The University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been awarded the accreditation rating of “A Grade” by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university, which is only 10-years-old, has been recognised by NAAC, an autonomous body established by the UGC to assess and accredit institutions of higher education in the country and assesses universities on a 7-point criteria. This covers key factors such as infrastructure, emphasis on research and innovation, curriculum and faculty.

The highest body of evaluation for the Universities and Colleges in the country held series of meetings with the Vice-Chancellor, Heads of the Departments, Deans and other members of the University.

The Peer Team visited all departments, centers, cells and examined the activities, facilities and interacted with the faculty, staff and students, besides examining all records maintained by the University.

Expressing his gratefulness Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “I am very much grateful to the Government of Meghalaya for supporting in our endeavour since the beginning. My sincere thanks go to the entire USTM family, our partners and special thanks to all the students and their parents. Our Vice Chancellor who is a renowned academician in the country has mentored the institution. This five years’ assessments is based on five successful batches of students”. The NAAC peer team appreciated the best practices of USTM including it’s payback policy and adoption of villages, he added.

This is for the first time in the North East and among the very few in the country that a private university has been able to get NAAC “A” rank.

Prof GD Sharma, the VC of USTM said, “The accreditation of USTM by the NAAC and award of the A grade are a culmination of the collective and institutional contributions of all stakeholders of USTM. As the first private university that was established in the North East region of India, we assumed a leadership role in promoting best practices in all aspects of teaching, research and administration.”

ALSO READ: West Bengal: 1 Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested