Utpal Kanta denies any link with Sharjeel

Utpal Kanta, the Founder cum Managing Editor of Time8, who is suspected of having a connection with Sharjeel Imam, denied the charges against him and said that he had no connection with the JNU research scholar.

Assam Police sources claimed that Sharjeel Imam had been in touch with many people in Assam including Utpal Kanta. As per reports, Sharjeel had also been in touch with few others over the phone.

I want to share some facts about some media reports that I had connection with Sharjeel Imam arrested in case of sedition. I don’t know this person at all and have never met him or spoke to him in my life… I was covering Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi and after his infamous speech I had just messaged him on his WhatsApp for an interview…. Later that evening I did a talk show on same topic in DU Campus with students from Assam, Utpal told media.

The JNU research scholar has been booked under several cases for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Assam police are trying to dig out a “possible” link between JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was brought to the city from New Delhi in connection with a case registered by the crime branch, with any local organisation or individual.