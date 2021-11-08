HealthNationalTop Stories

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Out of 89 People Infected with Zika Virus

By Pratidin Bureau

89 people have tested positive for the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh out of which 17 of them are children and a pregnant woman.

Experts said that those infected with the virus can get severe symptoms, including a rare neurological disorder.

Health teams had collected blood samples of 525 people on Thursday, Friday and Saturday which were sent to the virology lab of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

On Saturday, 13 people had tested positive for the Zika virus. One case was also reported from the neighbouring Kannauj district, a report of NDTV said.

The first case of the Zika virus was reported in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on October 23 when a warrant officer of the IAF tested positive for the infection.

Health teams are undertaking sanitisation programmes, including anti-larvae spraying to check the spread of the disease. They are also identifying fever patients and screening seriously ill people and pregnant women.

A total of 3,283 samples have been collected from the city so far and sent to the virology lab of KGMU in Lucknow and NIV in Pune for testing. A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station, official said.

