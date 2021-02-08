NationalTop Stories

Uttarakhand: 2 Assam Youths Reportedly Missing After Glacier Burst

By Pratidin Bureau
Two Assam youths have reportedly gone missing in Uttarakhand after a glacier burst in the state that triggered devastating flash floods in Chamoli district.

The youths, who are said to be brothers by relation, are among several who are reported to be missing after flash floods struck the state.

The youths have been identified as Amarjyoti Das and Kamal Das who hails from Kampur.

The family members of the youths have urged the Assam government to make arrangements to locate the missing youths.

According to the family members, the youth are left stranded in Uttarakhand following the glacier burst triggered flash floods.

Notably, Over 150 people in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district are feared to be dead following flash floods that resulted due to the bursting of the Nanda Devi glacier.

Besides the 150 persons who are feared to be dead, several others are also reported to be missing.

Meanwhile, a multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway to trace the missing persons.

The rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the NDRF, ITBP, SDRF, and Army.

