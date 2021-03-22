Top StoriesNational

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests COVID +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and facing no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly, be cautious and get yourself tested,” Rawat informed in a tweet in Hindi.

Rawat was scheduled to visit Delhi on Monday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers. His four-day visit to the national capital is now cancelled due to him contracting the virus.

Recently, Rawat triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans and received a barrage of backlash from netizens. On Sunday, he stoked another controversy where he said that people should have produced more children to avail extra ration during the pandemic.

“The family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time…so there is nothing to be jealous of,” he said during an event in Uttarakhand.

Rawat also made a major goof-up saying that “America enslaved India for 200 years”.

“As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times,” he said.

