Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19, said the CMO.

“Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked.,” Rawat said in a tweet.